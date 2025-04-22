Voting members must watch all nominated films before casting vote for Oscars: The Academy

Voting members for the next Oscars must watch every nominated film in a given category before casting their vote in the final round, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement on Monday.

So far, it was assumed that every voting member watched the nominated films before casting a vote.

In the new system, members will be tracked on the Academy’s voters-only streaming platform to ensure that they have watched all the films. Regarding movies that are watched in cinemas or film festivals, voters will be required to fill out a form, confirming their presence at the particular venue, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 98th Oscars will take place on March 15, 2026, the official X page of the Academy announced on Monday.

“Mark your calendars! The 98th #Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026,” read a post from the Academy’s official X handle.

Nominations for the awards ceremony will be announced on January 22, 2026.

Like every year, the ceremony will take place at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The Academy also laid down some rules for its inaugural award for Achievement in Casting. After a preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, members of the casting branch will be invited to a “bake-off” presentation from the shortlisted films, including a Q&A with nominees, according to news agency AP.

In the era of growing digital influence, the Academy has addressed the role of generative AI, clarifying that such tools neither help nor harm the chances of receiving a nomination, with a special emphasis on human creative authorship. This comes after Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist courted controversy at this year’s Oscars race for its use of AI to enhance the Hungarian dialogues by Adrian Brody and Felicity Jones.

The rules also make space for inclusivity — allowing filmmakers with refugee or asylum backgrounds to be considered for Best International Feature submissions.

At the 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2 this year, Sean Baker's Anora emerged as the evening's standout film, clinching five Oscars including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing.

Mikey Madison was named Best Actress for her compelling portrayal of Ani, a sex worker navigating a complex relationship in Anora, beating veteran nominees like Demi Moore. Adrien Brody, on the other hand, bagged the Best Actor award for his role in The Brutalist, which marked his second Oscar win.

In the supporting categories, Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, while Kieran Culkin earned Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.

Other notable winners included Dune: Part Two for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, Wicked for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, and I'm Still Here from Brazil as Best International Feature.