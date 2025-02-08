Naga Chaitanya on his divorce and remarriage: ‘Why am I treated like a criminal?’

Actor Naga Chaitanya’s divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu became a topic for “gossip and entertainment”, he said in a recent podcast, opening up about his separation and remarriage for the first time since his 2021 divorce.

During an episode of Raw Talks With VK podcast, the actor, whose latest film Thandel came out on February 7, said, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision, and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. I’m hoping that the audience and the media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect this.”

“Unfortunately that’s a headline. It has become a topic for gossip and entertainment,” the 38-year-old actor added.

Chaitanya further said that he has found love again and has moved on in a “genuine way”. “It's not like it's only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?” he asked.

The actor also said that he is particularly sensitive to the idea of divorce since he comes from a “broken family”.

“I will think 1,000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions,” Chaitanya said in the interview. He also emphasised on the fact that the divorce was “for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage”.

In conclusion, the actor said, “I've moved on with so much grace. She (Samantha) has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy, and we have so much respect for each other.”

Samantha was married to Chaitanya for four years. The couple began dating in 2010 after meeting each other on the sets of Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed romantic drama film Ye Maaya Chesave. They exchanged vows in October 2017. However, their marriage ended because of unstated reasons in 2021.

Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024.