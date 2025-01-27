Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th film is titled ‘Jana Nayagan’; fresh posters out

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming 69th film is titled Jana Nayagan, the 50-year-old actor announced on the occasion of Republic Day, sharing a set of fresh posters on X.

The first poster, dropped by Vijay on Sunday, shows the actor taking a selfie with a crowd of people. Vijay stands on a raised platform in the poster, while his followers, all dressed in white, appear to be standing on a street and sloganeering as they look into the camera. Vijay sports a navy-blue shirt, grey trousers and stylish black wayfarers.

In the second poster, Vijay wields a whip. He looks dapper in a grey shirt and brown pants.

Billed as a political action thriller, Jana Nayagan is reportedly going to be Vijay’s last film before he ventures into politics. The film was previously titled Thalapathy 69.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Gautham Vasudev Menon alongside Vijay. The film will also star Priyamani, Mamita Baiju and Prakash Raj in key roles. The music for the film has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Slated to hit theatres in October 2025, Jana Nayagan is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohith. N.K serve as co-producers.

Vijay, who was last seen in Venkat Prabhu’s GOAT, launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February, 2024, and announced his plans to contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.