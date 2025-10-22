‘Mistake on their side’: Naga Vamsi blames Yash Raj Films for ‘War 2’ failure

Film producer and distributor Naga Vamsi has blamed Yash Raj Films (YRF) for the box office failure of Ayan Mukerji’s action drama War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Vamsi distributed the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

During the promotion of his upcoming film Mass Jathara, Vamsi joined actor Ravi Teja in a discussion with filmmaker Kalyan Shankar on Sithara Entertainments’ YouTube channel.

While speaking about War 2, Vamsi said, “Mistakes do happen. Everyone makes mistakes at some point in time. Aditya Chopra garu is the biggest producer in Indian cinema. NTR Anna and I trusted YRF blindly, but it misfired.”

“The mistake is on their side, but we faced the heat. We didn’t make the film. I’m happy that the trolling we faced wasn’t for a film made by us,” Vamsi added.

Before the release of War 2, Naga Vamsi urged the audience to watch the Telugu version, aiming for a higher opening-day collection than the Hindi version. However, the film struggled at the box office in the Telugu states.

War 2 clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie at the box office and minted Rs 236.55 crore nett in India and Rs 364.25 crore gross globally, falling behind War’s Rs 471 crore gross lifetime collection.

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as RAW agent Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the sequel. The film also stars Kiara Advani as an army officer and Kabir’s romantic interest.

War 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.