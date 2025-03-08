Telugu dub version of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ mints Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1

The Telugu-dubbed version of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava collected Rs 2.5 crore nett on Day 1, according to latest trade reports.

Meanwhile, the Laxman Utekar-directed historical drama inched towards the Rs 500-crore mark domestically on Friday, having earned Rs 492.3 crore nett in 22 days.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava collected Rs 219.25 crore nett in the first week of theatrical run in India. The historical drama added Rs 180.25 crore nett to its earnings in the second week. It minted an additional Rs 84.05 crore nett to the collection in Week 3.

Chhaava earned Rs 8.75 crore nett in all languages on Day 22, the fourth Friday, including Rs 6.25 crore nett in Hindi and Rs 2.5 crore nett in Telugu. The total collection of the Hindi version stands at Rs 489.8 crore nett in India. With the earnings from the Telugu version, the domestic total of the Vicky Kaushal-starrer is now Rs 492.3 crore nett.

Chhaava, which chronicles the life of Maratha king Sambhaji, has registered overseas collections worth Rs 82.15 crore gross. With India gross collections of Rs 587.85 crore, the worldwide gross collection of the Laxman Uterkar directorial stands at Rs 670 crore.

Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role in Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna playing Maharani Yesubai. The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Rajmata Soyarabai. Based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, the film features a musical score composed by A.R. Rahman.