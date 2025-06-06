Akhil Akkineni ties the knot with longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in Hyderabad

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Hyderabad on June 6, according to Telugu media reports.

The couple, who have been in a relationship for three years, got engaged on November 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony, held in Hyderabad, was attended by several notable celebrities including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Prashanth Neel.

A picture from the wedding, leaked by insiders, is currently doing the rounds on social media. The photo shows Zainab wrapping her hand around Akhil’s arms and posing for the lens.

Both Akhil and Zainab opted for traditional Telugu wedding attire. While the bride exuded elegance in a pastel ivory saree paired with diamond jewellery, Akhil complemented her look with a simple white kurta and dhoti.

Zainab is an artist and perfumer based in Mumbai. She gained recognition through her exhibitions in India, Dubai and London. She is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee.

Photos of Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna dancing at Akhil’s baraat have also gone viral.

Akhil was last seen in Surender Reddy’s 2023 film Agent, also starring Mammootty. He has Murali Kishore Abburu’s upcoming film Lenin in the pipeline.