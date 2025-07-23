Fans can’t stop raving about Aneet Padda’s old Cadbury ad after ‘Saiyaara’ success

An old commercial for Cadbury featuring Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has resurfaced following the film’s success, with fans raving about the 2022 ad.

The 40-second advertisement also shows Munjya actor Abhay Verma. In the video, the two feature as students in a music class, as they relish a bar of chocolate and laugh out loud.

Aneet Padda has acted in multiple advertisements for other popular brands in her early days in the industry.

“Am here after watching Abhay Verma in movies like Munjya, Safed and Aneet Padaa in Saiyaara.. bro.. they both have come a long way, struggling from the commercial ads to small roles.. wishing good luck to them for their future projects,” one social media user wrote under the video.

Another X user wrote, “It probably feels so good to wake up as Aneet Padda rn knowing ur YRF's newest it girl, 3 films deal locked down, you've been a Cadbury girl, you've been a Nescafé girl, you've been in a viral Paytm ad, you've done a cool ott show.”

Sharing clips of her advertisements and past works, a social media user commented, “And she stole our hearts. What a debut by @aneetprivv. Her acting, her looks, she is amazing.... And the movie was (heart).”

“I always used to wonder where that cute Paytm ad girl went away..... There she is in #Saiyaara #AneetPadda,” reads another post on X.

Aneet Padda made her acting debut with the 2022 film Salaam Venky. She also starred in the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.

Mohit Suri’s romance musical drama Saiyaara, which also stars debutant Ahaan Panday, has crossed the Rs 130-crore mark at the domestic box office at the end of five days in theatres, trade figures show.

Saiyaara revolves around a struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with a struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collab on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, threatening to disrupt their bond.