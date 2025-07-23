AR Rahman jokes about Coldplay 'kiss cam' controversy at US concert: 'Won't get you in trouble'

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, who currently in the US for his Wonderment Tour, cheekily referenced the Coldplay 'kiss cam' controversy during a performance at the Tacoma Dome when the cameras panned towards the audience.

“I won't get you into trouble. Don't worry," the 58-year-old said as concert goers erupted into laughter.

Rahman was referencing the viral incident last week when Coldplay concert cameras caught a company's CEO and HR ducking when they appear on the 'kiss cam', leading to a memefest on social media.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin can be heard saying "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." Rahman is currently on his Wonderment Tour across North America, performing in major cities in the US and Canada.

The composer is set to take the tour to the UK after which he will return to India in November. The tour focuses on Rahman's music through the decades.

