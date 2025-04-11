Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s supernatural thriller ‘Bhog’ to drop on Hoichoi soon; watch teaser

Hoichoi on Thursday dropped the announcement teaser of Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s upcoming supernatural thriller series Bhog, based on a novella by Avik Sarkar.

Bhog is to premiere this May on Hoichoi.

The one-minute-29-seconds-long video shows Anirban Bhattacharya’s character worshipping an antique statue as a voice warns him not to perform rituals without understanding the connotation. With a chilling stare into the camera, he whispers, “Hush… the rituals are in progress.”

“A grand offering is being prepared, a supreme power is awakening! Are you joining in to offer the feast to the Mother? #Bhog: Announcement | Series directed by @parambratachattopadhyay, adapted from the celebrated story by @avik.sarkar.1004, premieres this May only on #hoichoi,” streaming platform Hoichoi wrote on Instagram.

This is the first time that Parambrata will direct Anirban. The series also features Rajatava Dutta.

Bhog follows the harrowing experience of a reclusive bachelor who becomes captivated by an enigmatic brass statue bought from a curio shop. His life spirals into a nightmare as he succumbs to its sinister influence, blurring the lines between devotion and madness.

Parambrata’s previous series Nikosh Chhaya, which revolved around an occult specialist Niren Bhaduri (played by Chiranjeet Chakrabarti), dropped on Hoichoi in October 2024.

The short story Bhog was turned into an audiobook, and was also adapted into a feature film by director Raajhorshee De, titled Purba Paschim Dakshin Uttar Asbei.