Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser for son Aryan’s debut directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Netflix announced on Monday. The series, produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, marks Aryan’s entry into the world of filmmaking as both a creator and director.

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a teaser of the upcoming project at Netflix’s 2025 slate announcement event. The video offers a glimpse into Aryan’s behind-the-camera role, capturing his dynamic with Shah Rukh as he directs his father on set.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga.

Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon,” Shah Rukh wrote on social media.

Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set against the backdrop of the film industry, as per PTI. It is described as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

Blending a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, the show features “blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema,” according to Netflix.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following films like Darlings, Bhakshak, and Class of ’83, as well as shows such as Betaal and Bard of Blood.

Before Aryan, his sister Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix’s 2023 film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.