MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 04 February 2025

Shah Rukh Khan unveils teaser for son Aryan’s debut directorial ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

The series, produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, was unveiled at Netflix’s 2025 slate announcement event on Monday

Agnivo Niyogi Published 04.02.25, 10:48 AM
Aryan Khan with Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan with Shah Rukh Khan TT Archives

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Netflix announced on Monday. The series, produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, marks Aryan’s entry into the world of filmmaking as both a creator and director.

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday unveiled a teaser of the upcoming project at Netflix’s 2025 slate announcement event. The video offers a glimpse into Aryan’s behind-the-camera role, capturing his dynamic with Shah Rukh as he directs his father on set.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga.

Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon,” Shah Rukh wrote on social media.

Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set against the backdrop of the film industry, as per PTI. It is described as a multi-genre project that promises an “unabashed, entertaining ride through the adventures of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glitzy yet tricky world of Bollywood”.

Blending a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humour, the show features “blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters for an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek take on Indian cinema,” according to Netflix.

This marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following films like Darlings, Bhakshak, and Class of ’83, as well as shows such as Betaal and Bard of Blood.

Before Aryan, his sister Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix’s 2023 film The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar.

RELATED TOPICS

Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Netflix The Ba**ds Of Bollywood
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

China hits back with tariffs on American goods after Donald Trump imposes new levies

Trump's additional 10% tariff across all Chinese imports into the US came into effect at 12:01 am ET on Tuesday (0501 GMT)
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar conducts proceedings of the House as LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 3, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

I estimate thousands died in Kumbh stampede. If this is not right govt should tell what is the truth

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT