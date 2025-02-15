‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 teaser offers a glimpse of Benedict and Sophie’s love story

Luke Thompson’s Benedict meets Yerin Ha’s Sophie for the first time at the Bridgerton masquerade ball in the first teaser for Bridgerton Season 4, dropped by the makers on Valentine’s Day.

Season 4 of the Chris Van Dusen-created series, which will be eight episodes long, is based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the eponymous eight-book series. In the novel, Benedict (Luke Thompson) falls in love with Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), an earl’s daughter who has been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dropped by Netflix on Friday, the one-minute-17-second-long teaser also offers behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of the fourth instalment of the popular Shondaland series. Returning characters like Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Colin (Luke Newton) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Roshevuel) feature in the video.

New additions to the cast include Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), who is Sophie's stepmother in the show. Michelle Mao and Isabella Wei will portray the roles of Araminta's daughters Rosamund Li and Posy Li, respectively.

“It is a spectacular night,” Sophie, dressed in a silver gown and a mask, says in the teaser. The video ends with Benedict reassuring Sophie, “Do not worry, I won't tell my mother.” Jonathan Bailey’s Viscount Bridgerton also features in the teaser.

“I think the main thing we can expect is a really nice mix of fairy tale and reality. We’ve got this fairy-tale love story, yes, but it’s also got the Bridgerton element of trying to tether [that story] to some sort of reality as well. So, we’ll see how that pans out,” Luke Thompson said in a statement.

Yerin Ha said, “You can expect this emotional tug of war, this kind of push and pull between what their hearts desire and what society desires for them.”

Seasons 1 and 2 of the period drama series had seen Benedict (Luke Thompson), the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, pursuing his passion for art. Season 3 saw him indulging in a steamy romance with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). He spent most of the last season tangled in bedsheets with his new lovers, including Lady Arnold’s friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio). However, when Lady Arnold proposed a more serious relationship, Benedict drew back.