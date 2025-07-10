‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Jenna Ortega’s gothic teen races against time to save her best friend

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams races against time to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers, in the trailer of Wednesday Season 2, dropped by Netflix on Wednesday.

The two-minute-12-second-long trailer shows Wednesday returning to Nevermore Academy, which she says feels like coming back to a “crime scene”. Students flock around to catch a glimpse of her and take autographs, treating her like a celebrity.

Outside of Nevermore, the gothic teen navigates her relationship with her mother Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). However, the trailer soon takes a dark turn, as Wednesday learns that her best friend and roommate Enid’s life is in danger during one of her psychic visions.

“Enid dies and it’s all my fault,” Wednesday says as black tears run down her face, prompting her mother to ask what she saw in the vision.

With Enid’s fate hanging in the balance, Wednesday must race against time to solve another mystery. Although she says that secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family, Wednesday contradicts herself, acknowledging, “The sooner I get answers, the sooner I can save Enid. Or die trying.”

Returning members of the cast include Joy Sunday (Bianca), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Emma Myers (Enid), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Georgie Farmer (Ajax) and Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley).

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday premiered on November 23, 2022, offering a fresh twist to The Addams Family franchise. It showed Ortega’s Wednesday, a goth-loving girl, trying to hone her psychic abilities as a new student at Nevermore Academy.

Actors Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley and Thandiwe Newton, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter and Noah Taylor are set to join the new season of the supernatural comedy-drama. Guest stars include Joanna Lumley, Jamie McShane, Francis O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

“Wednesday definitely has to navigate a lot of relationships in Season 2, primarily with her mother and with Enid,” co-creator Miles Millar said in a statement.

“She discovers that those relationships are treacherous and it’s not easygoing. We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control, and discovers that human interaction isn’t as easy as she thought,” Millar added.

Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 is set to premiere on Netflix on August 6. The second part will be released on September 3.