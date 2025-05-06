Team Delhi Capitals recreate viral ‘Peddi’ first shot scene, actor Ram Charan reacts

Telugu star Ram Charan has thanked IPL team Delhi Capitals players for recreating the viral ‘first shot’ scene from the actor’s upcoming film Peddi for a promotional video ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday.

Sharing the promo video on X, Ram Charan wrote, “Thank you @DelhiCapitals For the Massive Recreation of #PeddiFirstShot, wishing you all the best for today's Match. Just be prepared, @SunRisers might come back stronger.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, makers of the upcoming actioner Peddi dropped a first-look teaser of Ram Charan in a rugged avatar.

In the teaser, Charan’s character charges across the terrain, and a large crowd erupts into cheers. The actor leaps through the terrain, heading towards a cricket field. With a fierce move, Charan slams the cricket bat on the ground and hits the ball out of the park, signalling the start of something extraordinary.

The recreated video the IPL franchise shared on X carries the caption, “Bas ek hi kaam hai - fight for Dilli. (There is just one job - Fight for Delhi), begins with KL Rahul saying, How can we find a way to win? You come out of your own head and start thinking team, team, team…”

Heavy rainfall halted the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals after the first innings on Monday. A wet outfield at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad led to the match getting abandoned.

Presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. The background score of the film is composed by A. R. Rahman. R. Ratnavelu has handled the film’s cinematography, while Navin Nooli serves as the editor.

Ram Charan was recently seen in S. Shankar's film Game Changer. Also starring Kiara Advani, Game Changer follows the story of district collector Ram Nandan (Ram Charan) from Visakhapatnam. Kiara Advani plays Nandan’s love interest, Deepika.

According to media reports, Game Changer earned approximately Rs 178 crore nett in India during its theatrical run. The film is currently available to watch on Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam and on ZEE5 in Hindi.