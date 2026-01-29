Taylor Swift’s ‘Enchanted’, Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Bad Idea Right’ to feature in ‘Bridgerton’ S4; full tracklist out

Netflix on Wednesday unveiled a list of popular songs, including Taylor Swift’s 2010 chartbuster Enchanted and Olivia Rodrigo’s 2023 smash hit Bad Idea Right, that will feature in Season 4 of the Shondaland period drama series Bridgerton, set to premiere on the streamer on Thursday.

Known for its string covers of hit songs, Bridgerton stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha as the lead couple this season. Previous instalments of the show have featured covers of songs by Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Madonna, Gayle and Alanis Morissette. Queen Charlotte, the Bridgerton spin-off prequel series starring India Amarteifio, featured songs by Alicia Keys, SZA, Beyonce and others.

The soundtrack of Season 4 Part I includes Taylor Swift’s Enchanted, Paramore’s All I Wanted, Olivia Rodrigo’s Bad Idea Right, Coldplay’s Life in Technicolor, Usher and Pitbull’s DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love, and Third Eye Blind’s Never Let You Go.

Speaking about Rodrigo’s inclusion, the show’s music supervisor Justin Kamps told Netflix’s companion site Tudum, “I just think her songwriting is great, and it makes for some beautiful string quartet versions. It’s just got a great energy to it. People will be rocking out to that one.”

Kamps added that Swift’s Enchanted is the one track fans have been requesting for Thompson’s Benedict and Ha’s Sophie (Benophie) since Season 3 of the Regency-era drama was released.

Billed as re-telling of the timeless Cinderella tale, Bridgerton Season 4 will see Thompson’s Benedict falling for Ha’s Sophie after they cross paths at a masquerade ball.

Returning cast members this season include Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Victor Alli (Lord John Stirling), Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) and Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton).

The upcoming season of the Chris Van Dusen-created period drama will drop on Netflix in two parts — Part I on January 29 and Part II on February 26. Jess Brownell is showrunner for Bridgerton Season 4, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serving as executive producers.