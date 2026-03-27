Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026, dedicates awards to fiancé Travis Kelce

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 by bagging seven titles for her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Thursday.

To celebrate her special moment, Swift thanked her fiancé, Travis Kelce, at the ceremony, dedicating her win.

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Swift entered the night as the most-nominated artist with nine nods and secured trophies in seven major categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Pop Album of the Year, Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, and Favourite Tour Style.

This sweep brought her career total to 41 wins, extending her record as the most-awarded artiste in the award show's history.

While receiving the Artist of the Year award, a visibly emotional Swift credited Kelce for the ‘joy behind her music’, saying that The Life of a Showgirl reflects how “happy and confident and free” she feels because of him.

“I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who's here tonight. So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about 'The Fate of Ophelia,' because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you,” she said.

The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3 2025.

The album comprises 12 tracks, including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic. The song The Fate of Ophelia became the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify in 2025.

Swift’s new concert-style film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, which serves as a companion to The Life of a Showgirl, debuted at No. 1 at the US box office, minting USD 33 million in North America.

The film was screened across all 540 AMC theatres in the US for three days and also played in select theatres in Mexico, Canada and Europe.