Taylor Swift announces new docu-series, concert film based on her The Eras Tour concert

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced a six-episode documentary series, titled The End of an Era, and one concert film, featuring the entire The Tortured Poets Department set, titled The Eras Tour | The Final Show based on the final leg of her The Eras Tour.

On Monday, the 35-year-old singer posted a teaser of the upcoming show, which offered glimpses from her practising sessions before the concert. The teaser also featured Swift’s fiancé, US footballer Travis Kelce, who made a surprise appearance at one of the The Eras Tour shows.

The first two episodes of the docu-series and the concert film are set to premiere on December 12 on Disney+. The streamer will then release two more episodes each of the following two weeks.

“It was the End of an Era, and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety,” Swift wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

She added, “The Eras Tour | The Final Show, featuring the entire Tortured Poets Department set, and the first two episodes of The End of an Era, a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries, will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus.”

Taylor Swift recently dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, which comprises 12 tracks including Opalite, Wood, Elizabeth Taylor and Actually Romantic.

Though the album received rave reviews, a section of fans criticised the 35-year-old singer for purportedly using AI-generated graphics for the album’s promotional videos.

However, the American singer’s new concert-style film, The Official Release Party of a Show Girl, which serves as a companion to The Life of a Showgirl, debuted at No. 1 at the US box office, minting USD 33 million in North America.

The film was screened across all 540 AMC theatres in the US for three days, concluding on Sunday, and also played in select theatres in Mexico, Canada, and Europe.

Swift dropped the music video for The Fate of Ophelia recently. She also announced eight bonus acoustic version tracks.