The Pickle Factory teaser: Tanya Maniktala, Ritwik Bhowmik to headline new show for Prasar Bharati-backed Waves OTT

Tanya Maniktala’s Mahika Khanna and Ritwik Bhowmik’s Deb navigate friendship and romance after the former joins her grandmother Leela’s pickle factory as an intern in the teaser of Dice Media’s upcoming project The Pickle Factory, slated to drop on Prasar Bharati-backed Waves OTT on December 31.

“Cheezein chahe khatti ho ya meethi, saath mein hamesha best lagti hain (Be it sour or sweet, it is always better together). That applies to both pickles and life! ;) Waves and Euphoria Productions present The Pickle Factory, starring Ritwik Bhowmik and Tanya Maniktala, a dice media creation, produced by Aarrav Jindal. Streaming live on WAVES from 31 December,” wrote the streaming platform on X, sharing the video on Saturday.

The one-minute-long video shows Mahika joining her grandmother’s establishment after completing her MBA. However, Leela seems to be an intimidating boss who does not offer even her granddaughter any special treatment.

The employees of the pickle factory seem eccentric. While Deb gets Mihika a bouquet on her first day, another worker believes he is going to die of a common cold. Leela and her employees strive to keep their recipe a secret, fearing that if it is leaked, it would give their rival companies a chance to bag all orders from Germany.

The teaser promises a delightful workplace drama, where Mahika navigates challenges under her grandmother's strict supervision and bonds with the quirky factory staff, including the charming and supportive colleague, Deb. Their chemistry seems to be at the heart of the story produced by Aarrav Jindal.

While Tanya last appeared in Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment’s gory actioner Kill, co-starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, Ritwik is known for his portrayal of Radhe Rathod in Amazon Prime Video’s popular romantic drama Bandish Bandits.

Launched by National public broadcaster Prasar Bharati at the 55th International Film Festival of India, Waves OTT charges no subscription fee from viewers.

Billed as a comprehensive digital ecosystem, Waves bridges the digital media and entertainment divide through its collaboration with rural broadband connectivity program BharatNet for last mile connectivity to rural audiences. The platform offers a diverse array of content in over 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese. Waves’s content slate features regional films, family-friendly shows, and international collaborations.

“Waves is one of the only OTT networks which is your window to not only the world of clean family entertainment but also to shopping, games and news and current affairs for kids and youth. A bonanza for all,” said Prasar Bharati’s chairman Shri Navneet Kumar Sehgal during its launch.