‘Love it’: Hrithik Roshan praises American groom’s ‘Dhoom Machale’ dance at wedding

Actor Hrithik Roshan has reacted to an American groom’s dance to the Bollywood star’s 2006 movie Dhoom 2 song Dhoom Machale, saying that he loved it. A video of the American citizen’s dance, shared by a wedding content creator, Savera, is currently doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the groom, dressed in wedding vest and trousers, is seen dancing with his groomsmen, flawlessly mimicking Hrithik’s signature moves from the movie.

“They all ate that omg, Groom surprised the bride with this dance,” wedding content creator Savera wrote alongside the video.

Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, Dhoom 2 hit theatres on November 24, 2006. The film follows the story of Mr. A, a daring thief who steals precious artifacts. He forms an uneasy alliance with a woman he's drawn to but can't quite trust. Hot on the trail are three persistent police officers determined to bring them to justice.

It also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.

Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Yash Raj Films’s upcoming action thriller War 2 alongside JR NTR.

Set to hit theatres on August 14, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The sequel will continue the story of Hrithik’s character Major Kabir Dhaliwal.

Directed by Ayan Mukherji, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani in an important role.

Earlier, several photos and videos from the War 2 sets went viral on social media. In the viral videos, Hrithik was seen shooting in Italy.

The upcoming film is the sixth instalment in the Yash Raj Spy Universe following Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023).

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024). The 51-year-old actor is set to debut as a director with Krrish 4.