Tanjiro to avenge Rengoku’s death in ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle’

Tanjiro faces off against Upper Rank Three demon Akaza to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku’s tragic death in the trailer of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Part 1, dropped by the makers on Saturday.

In the movie adaptation of the Mugen Train arc, released in 2020, Rengoku died after a battle with Akaza, which left Tanjiro and others in shock. Years later, Akaza is back, and this time, he won’t be able to escape easily as Tanjiro will avenge the death of his mentor and inspiration.

At the end of the Hashira Training arc last year, we saw the Demon Slayer Corps members and the Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demon king Muzan Kibutsuji at the Ubuyashiki Mansion.

With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rushed to the headquarters but were plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space — the Infinity Castle — by the hands of Muzan.

The one-minute-40-second-long trailer offers a glimpse of Tanjiro and the Hashira navigating the Infinity Castle, combating Upper Rank demons one-by-one to finally get to Muzan and defeat him. We get to see several action-packed and emotionally-charged scenes of the Demon Slayer Corps fighting the demons.

While Zenitsu comes face-to-face with Kaigaku, Shinobu (Insect Hashira) goes all out against Doma. Giyu (Water Hashira) and Tanjiro, together, charge against the menacing Akaza in the trailer.

As the Demon Slayers have fallen in the demons’ stronghold — the Infinity Castle — the battleground is set for the final war to put an end to the tragic events unfolding in the world.

The first part of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie trilogy is set to hit theatres in India on September 12. The upcoming trilogy covers the final arc of the popular anime series.

Apart from the trailer, the makers also announced that LiSA and Aimer will be back to lend their voices to the soundtrack of the upcoming film. LiSA’s new song Shine in the Cruel Night will be featured in the film, along with Aimer’s A World Where the Sun Never Rises.