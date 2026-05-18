Tamil film producer and directed K Rajan dies by suicide at the age of 85

Veteran Tamil film producer and director K Rajan died by suicide after allegedly jumping into the Adyar River in Chennai on Sunday, PTI has reported. He was 85.

The news triggered an outpouring of condolences from members of the Tamil film industry, with actors, directors and producers expressing shock over his death.

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Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar confirmed the news on X and wrote, “Terrible news. Deeply shocked to hear about the demise of our beloved member of film fraternity, producer K.Rajan Sir. He passing away by suicide is extremely saddening. Very respectful person and a man who never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Very very upsetting. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Vishal wrote, “Just heard the news of k Rajan sir’s demise. Shocking to hear that he committed suicide. A bold speaker. Been the president of the distributor an association. Sad to hear this news. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor and politician R. Sarathkumar also mourned Rajan’s death and recalled his contribution to Tamil cinema.

“The tragic incident of Mr. K. Rajan, a renowned producer in the Tamil film industry, taking his own life has caused immense shock and sorrow. From 1980 onwards, the unexpected end of this veteran producer, who had firmly established himself in Tamil cinema, will be a great loss to the Tamil film world. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, who are grieving his passing, as well as to his relatives, friends, and the entire Tamil film fraternity. I pray for the peaceful repose of his soul,” read the note.

Producer G. Dhananjeyan said, “It’s shocking and sad to know Producer & Distributor Thiru #KRajan sir committed suicide. Unbelievable, as he is one of the boldest and confident persons I have come across. Highly energetic and opinionated. Tamil Cinema will badly miss him for his support to the industry at many crucial times . May his soul rest in peace.”

Director Seenu Ramasamy wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran producer K. Rajan sir. The Tamil film industry has lost a bold and fearless voice. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

K Rajan began his career as a producer with the Tamil film Brammacharigal starring Suresh. In 1991, he directed Namma Ooru Mariamma featuring Nizhalgal Ravi and Sarathkumar.

Among the notable films associated with him are Doubles, Aval Paavam and Ninaikkatha Naalillai. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Rajan worked as a producer, director and actor in the Tamil film industry.

He is survived by his son, and actor, Prabhukanth.