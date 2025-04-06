Tamannaah Bhatia’s upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Odela 2’ to hit theatres in April

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 is set to hit theatres on April 17, the actress announced on Sunday. She also shared a fresh poster for the upcoming supernatural thriller. The poster features the 35-year-old actress as Shiva Shakti, a staunch devotee of Shiva.

“11 days to go for the battle between the divine, and the devil,” Tamannaah wrote on Instagram.

The teaser for Odela 2, unveiled at Mahakumbh, shows Tamannaah battling an array of evil forces to save the people of her community.

Set in a fictional village, Odela 2 also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in key roles. Additionally, the cast includes Murli Sharma, Pooja Reddy and Dayanand Reddy. Directed by Ashok Teja and produced by D. Madhu, Odela 2 is a sequel to the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station.

“In a remote village, steeped in rich cultural heritage and age-old traditions, its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces,” reads the official synopsis of the film on IMDb.

Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music for the upcoming Telugu film. Soundararajan has handled the cinematography for Odela 2.