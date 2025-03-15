Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attend same Holi bash separately amid split rumours

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended producer Pragya Kapoor's star-studded Holi bash on Friday separately amidst ongoing split rumours.

Social media was flooded with glimpses from the party, with Tamannaah seen dancing, feasting, and celebrating with friends. However, not a single post captured her alongside Vijay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vijay was seen enjoying with his friends at the party. In one particular shot, Vijay was spotted sitting in a pool of coloured water while Rasha clicked his picture.

Tamannaah later shared a reel from the party, chronicling all the fun she had. “Celebrated Holi after many years and it went something like this... lucky to have found friends who are more like sisters. @rashathadani @pragyakapoor,” she wrote.

Rasha playfully responded, “This is too emo for such a happy occasion,” seemingly referencing the Interstellar theme used in the video. Pragya added, “Such a sweet video”.

The couple had been in a relationship for a couple of years before reportedly calling it quits in recent months. Observant fans noticed that both have removed each other's pictures from social media, further fueling rumours