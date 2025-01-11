MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 11 January 2025

'Saale Aashiq' trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar to play lovers in new Sony MAX show

Directed by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal, the upcoming show will premiere on February 1 at 8pm

Sanghamitra Chatterjee Published 11.01.25, 05:25 PM
Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mithila Palkar in \\\'Saale Aashiq\\\' trailer

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mithila Palkar in 'Saale Aashiq' trailer YouTube

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Tahir Raj Bhasin and Little Things actress Mithila Palkar play lovers striving to overcome societal obstacles in the trailer of Saale Aashiq, a Sony MAX original show, set to premiere on February 1 at 8pm.

“Romeo-Juliet, Heer-Ranjha, Laila-Majnu yaad hai na? Ye bhi yaad rahega, (If you remember the stories of Romeo-Juliet, Heer-Ranjha and Laila-Majnu, you will remember this too),” wrote the show creators on Saturday, sharing the trailer on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-minute-long video shows Tahir’s Shatru and Mithila’s Gudia experiencing the first sparks of love. However, their community is ruled by a tyrannical leader who is against love. Consequently, the couple has to face life-threatening situations. Shatru and Gudia refuse to give up, finally seeking asylum in a prison to escape their attackers.

The upcoming television series is directed by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal.

On the work front, Mithila was last seen in the Telugu film Ori Devuda, starring Vishwak Sen and Asha Bhat. Tahir recently appeared in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on November 22.

RELATED TOPICS

Mithila Palkar Tahir Raj Bhasin
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Gauri Lankesh trial going well, cops did ‘fairly good job,’ says friend and former counsel

As all accused — except one who is absconding — in journalist's murder, her friend and lawyer for 17 years, BT Venkatesh, outlines what it means
DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah
Quote left Quote right

There is no need for any political turn. All the talks going on are without any value

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT