'Saale Aashiq' trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar to play lovers in new Sony MAX show

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor Tahir Raj Bhasin and Little Things actress Mithila Palkar play lovers striving to overcome societal obstacles in the trailer of Saale Aashiq, a Sony MAX original show, set to premiere on February 1 at 8pm.

“Romeo-Juliet, Heer-Ranjha, Laila-Majnu yaad hai na? Ye bhi yaad rahega, (If you remember the stories of Romeo-Juliet, Heer-Ranjha and Laila-Majnu, you will remember this too),” wrote the show creators on Saturday, sharing the trailer on social media.

The two-minute-long video shows Tahir’s Shatru and Mithila’s Gudia experiencing the first sparks of love. However, their community is ruled by a tyrannical leader who is against love. Consequently, the couple has to face life-threatening situations. Shatru and Gudia refuse to give up, finally seeking asylum in a prison to escape their attackers.

The upcoming television series is directed by Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal.

On the work front, Mithila was last seen in the Telugu film Ori Devuda, starring Vishwak Sen and Asha Bhat. Tahir recently appeared in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2, which dropped on Netflix on November 22.