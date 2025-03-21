Sydney Sweeney to star in 'I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl'

Actor Sydney Sweeney is set to star in an upcoming thriller movie "I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, "I Pretended To Be A Missing Girl" is based on a Reddit short story by a high school teacher Joe Cote which was published in 2021.

Sweeney known for her work in "White Lotus", "Anyone But You" and "Euphoria" is also producing the film through her banner Fifty-Fifty Films.

The plot revolves around a drifter, who impersonates a missing girl to rob the girl’s family. However, she later realises her decision was a terrible mistake.

Sweeney will next star in psychological mystery thriller "The Housemaid" which is slated to release in December. Directed by Paul Feig, it also stars Brandon Sklenar and Brandon Sklenar.

