Sydney Sweeney launches soap containing her bathwater, and internet cannot keep calm

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney on Thursday launched a limited-edition soap bar made from bathwater she claims to have used, sparking a meme fest online.

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” the 27-year-old actress wrote alongside a promotional picture of the product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens flooded the comments section, with some gushing over the actress and others questioning the absurdity of the product. “We’re so cooked,” one of them wrote. A fan sarcastically asked, “This is edible, right?” Chiming in, another fan added, “Thanks, I’ll take 100.”

“This is the only way we're gonna get dudes to shower,” an Instagram user commented. Amid all the jokes and memes, a fan pointed out, “It is heartbreaking that a woman behaves this way after crying and saying ‘don't objectify me’.”

According to manufacturer Dr. Squatch’s official website, the soap bar costs USD 8, which is equivalent to Rs 684.49. The limited product will drop on June 6.

“A perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney's bathtub. Experience the ultimate blend of outdoor serenity with refreshing notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and a touch of Sydney's very own bathwater,” reads the description of the soap bar on the official website.

Sweeney first collaborated with Dr. Squatch in October last year for a commercial for their newly-launched men’s natural body wash. The flirty ad video, featuring Sweeney in a bathtub, sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens, particularly male fans.

Never Have I Ever star Darren Barnet commented, “I’m on the floor (laugh-out-loud emojis).” A fan wrote, “Marketing team needs a raise.”

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney has the thriller Echo Valley and the psychological drama The Housemaid in the pipeline. She recently sparked dating rumours with her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell after attending his sister’s wedding rehearsal dinner.

According to reports, the 27-year-old actress recently parted ways with fiance Jonathan Davino.