Randeep Hooda joins John Cena in ‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave’s ‘Matchbox’

Indian actor Randeep Hooda is set to star alongside wrestler-turned-actor John Cena in Extraction director Sam Hargrave’s upcoming action thriller Matchbox, American entertainment magazine Variety reported on Friday.

This marks Hooda’s second collaboration with Hargrave following their critically acclaimed 2020 Netflix hit Extraction where he starred alongside Chris Hemsworth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by Mattel’s iconic die-cast Matchbox toy vehicle line, the new film boasts an ensemble cast including Cena, Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. The film is currently in production in Budapest.

“Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction,” Hooda said in a statement. “Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest,” he added.

Directed by Hargrave, who is known for his work on Marvel blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Infinity War, and Thor: Ragnarok, Matchbox promises to deliver a gripping mix of action and emotions. The screenplay is penned by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg are producing the film alongside Don Granger and Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.

The story revolves around a group of childhood friends who must band together to prevent an impending global catastrophe while rediscovering the power of their friendship. The inspiration behind Matchbox stems from the toy line’s unique origins. Created in 1953 by Jack Odell, the tiny vehicles were designed to fit inside a matchbox, sparking a cultural phenomenon. Today, Mattel reports that two Matchbox cars are sold every second worldwide.

Hooda recently directed and starred in the 2024 biographical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and is currently working on Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Sunny Deol. Hooda is also set to headline Arjun Ustara under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj.