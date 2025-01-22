Swastika Mukherjee posts about delivery executive stealing India-England cricket match tickets

Actress Swastika Mukherjee took to Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday to share an incident where a delivery executive allegedly stole two tickets for the India vs England T20I match at Eden Gardens.

Mukherjee shared a post written by her manager, Shristi Jain.

Jain’s post detailed the incident, which happened on Tuesday. "This has happened to us Today, it can happen to you tomorrow. Two tickets for today's India vs England match at Eden Gardens was stolen by a @swiggyindia genie executive yesterday. It was to be delivered from New Town action area 2 to New Town action area 1. It's been 13 hours and the thief has not been caught despite the company having his details," the post read.

Jain added: "What I’m irritated with is how is Swiggy sitting with tight lips when they have all the details of the thief? Isn’t this service to get things delivered? How can one trust the brand if they’re to work and promote thieves?"

The post included the delivery executive's phone number and a screenshot of the package being picked up.

The tickets were meant for Jain’s partner’s father, a cricket enthusiast who had travelled from Kanpur to Kolkata to watch the match.

Hours later, Jain provided an update in the comment section of Mukherjee's Instagram post, stating that the police had apprehended the delivery executive.

"ECO Park police station has nabbed the delivery executive. @swiggyindia continues to do nothing about it. They called us to compensate with money or dinner for our parents. When we informed them that the guy has been caught by the police, they were clueless and said that they couldn't trace him at all," she wrote.

The post has drawn responses from others sharing similar grievances.