‘Retro’ OTT release: When and where to watch the Suriya-starrer actioner

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead alongside Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar and Prakash Raj

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.05.25, 02:15 PM
A poster of ‘Retro’

A poster of ‘Retro’ IMDb

Suriya’s 44th film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is set to hit Netflix on May 31 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, the streaming platform announced on Monday.

“⁠A sacred spear. A secret identity. A saga for the ages. Watch Retro, out 31 May, on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam,” reads a post on the official Instagram page of Netflix India.

Released theatrically on May 1, Retro stars Suriya as Paarivel Kannan, a former gangster trying to lead a peaceful life. In the film, Kannan’s past catches up with him, jeopardizing his newfound tranquillity.

Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar and Prakash Raj also play key roles in the film.

The actioner features music by Santhosh Narayanan. Retro marks Narayanan’s first collaboration with Suriya and eighth with Subbaraj.

According to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, Retro earned Rs 96.97 crore nett at the global box office.

