Surangana plays Charulata, an intrepid detective in a new KLIKK series

Surangana Bandyopadhyay plays Charulata Mitra in the upcoming KLIKK series Detective Charulata. Directed by Joydip Banerjee, the series also stars Chaiti Ghoshal, Debmalya Gupta, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Pamela Kanjilal and more. Private detective Charulata Mitra along with her cousin Topu is known for handling mundane cases but Charu believes her talent could be put to much better use. This opportunity is soon provided by Maddy, Charu’s new recruit. A case takes Charu and Topu on a trail of mysterious deaths, eventually going back to a fateful incident three decades back, which connected it all.

“When we think of the term ‘detective,’ a certain kind of image pops up in our mind. Quite naturally, it is mostly that of a middle-aged man ready to solve all mysteries. I feel it was an extremely interesting idea to break out of that mould and have a young girl do the same. I hope the audience finds it interesting. I’m grateful to the director, script writer, and producers for having faith in me. Working in this series was a lovely experience. Mostly because of the wonderful cast and crew. The warmth that everyone created on set made all of us feel like we are on the same page focused on a single goal. We gradually figured out where the character could go,” said Surangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From intense action sequences to deeply emotional moments, Surangana delivered with effortless ease. Surangana made my job easier right from the start, as she embraced Charulata’s character from the audition itself. Debmalya was absolutely perfect in the role of the ideal assistant. Mallika Mukherjee plays Sidhu, Charu’s mentor. This character is inspired by cult figures like Sidhu Jyatha and Mycroft Holmes, and Mallika has portrayed it on screen with remarkable finesse,” said director Joydip Banerjee.

“We started the year off with a strong socially burning subject of relevance. We are continuing on that note, by breaking the stereotypical with our programming format. Detective Charulata is a refreshing departure. We are working with Surangana Bandyopadhyay for the first time and found her to be exceptionally talented. As a young and dynamic sleuth, she brings about a force of energy and empathy with elan. This shines through. Solving crimes with her young crew and mature mentor, she will truly hold one’s attention span,” said Niraj Tantiya, director, KLIKK.

“Joydip Banerjee, our director, helped in every possible manner, answered any and every question I had. In fact, he helped me question the character in depth. The best part, though, was that he had given us tons of creative liberty. An important part of the preparation was doing the action scenes. Will be ever grateful to the action team under the guidance of Pragya Dutta,” said Surangana.