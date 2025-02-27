‘Supernatural’ stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles to reunite for ‘The Boys’ S5

Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles are set to reunite for Prime Video’s The Boys Season 5, the makers announced on Thursday.

Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins and Jensen Ackles starred in the CW series Supernatural, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005 to 2020

In a video shared by the makers on X, Ackles, who plays the role of Soldier Boy in the satirical superhero series, is seen addressing Jared. “Hey Jared, we got work to do,” he says. In the next scene, Jared nods his head and tells Ackles that he will inform Misha. As the show’s theme song plays in the background, Misha smiles and agrees before asking what exactly they are going to do. Right then, the title of the show appears on the screen.

“Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural,” reads the caption of the video.

Earlier in June last year, before the release of Season 4, the makers announced that Season 5 would mark the conclusion of the series. Writer-producer Eric Kripke shared a photo of the script along with the announcement.

He wrote, “#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is the perfect time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Which was always my plan, I just had to be cagey about it until I got final permission from @voughtintl. But I’m thrilled to bring this story to a gory, epic, emotional climax. So check out Season 4, premiering THIS THURSDAY, because the end has begun! Hop in for the ride. Which will be bumpy. And probably a little moist. @theboystv @primevideo.”

Season 4 of The Boys premiered on Prime Video on June 13 with three episodes followed by a new episode every week. The series stars Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Claudia Doumit, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Margaret Shaw, Karen Fukuhara and Tomer Capone.

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys also stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Cameron Crovetti.

The satirical superhero drama series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.