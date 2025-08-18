British actor Terence Stamp, who played General Zod in ‘Superman’ films, dies at 87

British actor Terence Stamp, known for playing antagonist General Zod in Superman films, died at the age of 87 on Sunday, his family confirmed to Reuters.

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come. We ask for privacy at this sad time,” reads the statement from his family.

Stamp and Julie Christie, his co-star in the 1967 film Far From the Madding Crowd, were among Britain’s most stylish couples. He also had a relationship with model Jean Shrimpton and was a muse to photographer David Bailey.

Stamp was born in Stepney, London. He studied acting at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art and gained experience performing in various provincial repertory theatres.

One of his milestones in drama was a nationwide tour of Willis Hall’s play The Long the Short and the Tall, which he performed alongside Michael Caine.

Stamp received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the 1962 film Billy Budd.

The Oscar-nominated actor appeared in a variety of films including Pier Paolo Pasolini’s Theorem in 1968, A Season in Hell in 1971 and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in 1994, where he portrayed a transgender woman.

Although Stamp started out portraying innocent characters, he mainly played villainous roles throughout his career.

He stepped away from the spotlight to study yoga in India before securing his most famous role as General Zod in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980).

Most recently, Stamp appeared in Tim Burton’s 2014 movie Big Eyes, where he portrayed an influential art critic who dismisses Margaret Keane’s widely popular artwork.

Stamp’s recent performances included a brief cameo in Edgar Wright’s 2021 film Last Night in Soho and a role in the TV series His Dark Materials.

His memoir, titled Stamp Album, was released in 1988.