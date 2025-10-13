‘Bridgerton’ S4 teaser: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha cross paths at a ball

Sparks begin to fly the moment Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton crosses paths with Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek at a masquerade ball in the teaser of popular period drama series Bridgerton Season 4, set to hit Netflix in two parts in 2026.

Part I premieres on the streamer on January 29 and Part II drops on February 26.

The teaser shows Benedict meeting Sophie at an opulent ball. As the two dance together, their chemistry is palpable. However, Sophie seems to have left the ball hurriedly, leaving behind her silk glove.

The video hints that the storyline of the upcoming instalment will be a retelling of the timeless Cinderella tale.

“Do we rise to the occasion or do we bury oneself deeper amidst society’s secrets? We shall find out soon enough… Bridgerton Season 4 shall arrive in two parts, Part 1: January 29; Part 2: February 26,” wrote Netflix on X.

Bridgerton Season 4 will see the return of many characters including Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Colin (Luke Newton), Queen Charlotte (Golda Roshevuel) and Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

Season 4 of the Chris Van Dusen-created series will be based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the eponymous eight-book series. In the novel, Benedict falls in love with Sophie Beckett, an earl’s daughter who has been relegated to the role of a servant by her disdainful stepmother.

According to a recent press communique on Netflix’s companion site Tudum, Sophie’s surname has been changed to Baek in the show out of respect for Ha’s Korean culture.

“As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict,” reads the official synopsis of Bridgerton Season 4 on Tudum.

Thompson’s Benedict pursued his passion for art in Season 1 and 2. Season 3 saw him indulging in a steamy romance with Lady Tilley Arnold (Hannah New). He spent most of the last season tangled in bedsheets with his new lovers, including Lady Arnold’s friend Paul Suarez (Lucas Aurelio).

Bridgerton Season 1 explored the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon (Regé-Jean Page), while Season 2 of the Shondaland series revolved around the budding romance between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Season 3, led by Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), followed a friends-to-lovers theme.