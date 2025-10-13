Fans gather at Kishore Kumar’s MP birthplace to observe his 38th death anniversary

Fans from across the country gathered in legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar's birthplace Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to mark his 38th death anniversary.

Among those who attended was 70-year-old Dwarakadas Soni from Rajkot in neighbouring Gujarat who told PTI he had attended Kumar's funeral here as well (in 1987).

"When Kishore Kumar was alive, I used to come to Khandwa hoping to meet him. During the cremation, fans had formed a queue stretching for several kilometres for a last glimpse. Visiting Kishore Kumar's memorial in Khandwa makes us feel as if he is still in our midst," Soni said before humming the timeless "Koi humdum na raha, koi sahara na raha" number.

Members of Kishore Prerna Manch, a local fan organisation, offered milk-jalebi, a delicacy the singer greatly enjoyed in Khandwa, at the memorial.

Kumar would often speak about "doodh-jalebi khayenge, Khandwa mein bas jayenge" during his stay in Mumbai. Due to this deep attachment, he was cremated in Khandwa following his death in the metropolis.

Born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Kishore Kumar's real name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly. He studied in Christian College, Indore, between 1946 and 1948 before leaving for Mumbai to pursue a career in films.





