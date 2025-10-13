MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 13 October 2025

Fans gather at Kishore Kumar’s MP birthplace to observe his 38th death anniversary

Members of Kishore Prerna Manch, a local fan organisation, offered milk-jalebi to the legendary singer’s fans gathered in Khandwa

PTI Published 13.10.25, 06:38 PM
Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar File Picture

Fans from across the country gathered in legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar's birthplace Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh on Monday to mark his 38th death anniversary.

Among those who attended was 70-year-old Dwarakadas Soni from Rajkot in neighbouring Gujarat who told PTI he had attended Kumar's funeral here as well (in 1987).

ADVERTISEMENT

"When Kishore Kumar was alive, I used to come to Khandwa hoping to meet him. During the cremation, fans had formed a queue stretching for several kilometres for a last glimpse. Visiting Kishore Kumar's memorial in Khandwa makes us feel as if he is still in our midst," Soni said before humming the timeless "Koi humdum na raha, koi sahara na raha" number.

Members of Kishore Prerna Manch, a local fan organisation, offered milk-jalebi, a delicacy the singer greatly enjoyed in Khandwa, at the memorial.

Kumar would often speak about "doodh-jalebi khayenge, Khandwa mein bas jayenge" during his stay in Mumbai. Due to this deep attachment, he was cremated in Khandwa following his death in the metropolis.

Born on August 4, 1929, in Khandwa, Kishore Kumar's real name was Abhas Kumar Ganguly. He studied in Christian College, Indore, between 1946 and 1948 before leaving for Mumbai to pursue a career in films.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Kishore Kumar
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

My personality is about stopping war, says Trump after Israel calls him 'President of peace'

Israel’s parliament says world needs more Trumps, promises to rally support from legislative leaders across globe to submit his candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize next year
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

Every country is dancing in the streets, celebrating, which has never happened before

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT