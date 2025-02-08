Superman actor’s 2005 James Bond audition tape resurfaces

A 2005 audition tape of Henry Cavill attempting to land the role of James Bond has surfaced online, sparking a fresh debate about whether the actor would have made a more fitting agent 007 than Daniel Craig.

This vintage footage emerged amidst swirling rumours that the Man of Steel star could be considered for the next Bond movie following Daniel Craig’s departure. Fans and movie enthusiasts alike have taken to social media to voice their opinions, reigniting discussions over Cavill’s potential as the British superspy.

The viral video features 22-year-old Cavill dressed in a leather jacket with slicked-back hair. In the video, director Martin Campbell can be heard saying Cavill’s audition was “tremendous”.

“Henry Cavill in a screen test to play #JamesBond in 2006s CASINO ROYALE! What are your thoughts on this one folks? Could Cavill have made a good 007,” the official X handle of SpyHards - A Spy Movie Podcast wrote in the caption.

Cavill is best known for playing Superman in Man of Steel (2011). He reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). He was set to return to play the superhero again, but James Gunn decided to reboot the DC Universe and opted to cast a younger actor, David Corenswet, as the new Superman.

Cavill was also loved by many for his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher.

Daniel Craig redefined James Bond with a gritty, emotionally complex portrayal across five films (2006–2021). His debut in Casino Royale (2006) revitalised the franchise with a grounded, intense take on 007. Quantum of Solace (2008) continued this realism, though with mixed reception. Skyfall (2012) became a massive hit, exploring Bond’s past and vulnerability. Spectre (2015) linked past villains, but received a lukewarm response. His final film, No Time to Die (2021), delivered a bold, unexpected conclusion to his arc.

He officially confirmed his retirement from the franchise in 2019, stating on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that No Time to Die would be his last Bond film.