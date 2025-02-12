‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer launched at Mumbai event, film to release this month

Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby on Wednesday launched the trailer of Superboys of Malegaon at an event in Mumbai.

Inspired by a true story, the two-minute-24-second-long trailer depicts a heartwarming journey of dreams, resilience and cinematic magic. It introduces Nasir Shaikh, a dreamer from the small town of Malegaon, where movies provide an escape from the grind of daily life. Inspired by these movies, Nasir sets out to transform Malegaon into Bollywood, armed with bold ideas, out-of-the-box thinking and a spirited group of friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Together, they embark on a mission to create a movie for the people of Malegaon, made in Malegaon. The trailer captures laugh-out-loud auditions, ingenious filmmaking hacks, and a whirlwind of emotions and determination as they tackle the challenges life throws their way.

An Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby production, Superboys of Malegaon is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The movie is directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover.

It features a highly talented ensemble cast, including Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuj Singh Duhan, Saqib Ayub, Pallav Singh, Manjiri Pupala, Muskkaan Jaferi and Riddhi Kumar. Superboys of Malegaon is set to premiere in theatres across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand on February 28.

“Superboys of Malegaon is a heartwarming story that demonstrates how no dream is too big if you work hard enough to make it come true,” said Farhan Akhtar, producer at Excel Entertainment.

“The film is not just about the origins of Malegaon filmmaking; it’s about the dreams, the young filmmakers and their town built along the way,” director Reema Kagti said in a statement.

Zoya Akhtar, who has produced the film under the banner of Tiger Baby, said, “This inspirational story celebrates the human need to create art no matter what the circumstances are”.

At its world premiere during the 49th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2024, Superboys of Malegaon received a standing ovation from a packed auditorium. The film was also screened at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, the 4th Red Sea Film Festival and the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival.