‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’ on Netflix: Sunny Hinduja steals the show in ‘unforgettable’ espionage thriller

Actor Sunny Hinduja has outperformed Pratik Gandhi in the latest Netflix espionage series Saare Jahan Se Accha, said viewers following the Sumit Purohit directorial’s August 13 premiere.

“Sunny Hinduja has outperformed Pratik Gandhi, the protagonist in Saare Jahan Se Accha,” reads a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sunny Hinduja plays ISI chief Ali Murtaza Malik in the series, Pratik Gandhi essays the role of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar.

Netizens have heaped praise on the other cast members, including Tillotama Shome, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

“Other than the voiceover narrative screenplay, it's a near perfect espionage drama. Don't tell, just show. #KritikaKamra, #RajatKapoor shined in their limited screentime. #SuhailNayyar stood out, #PratikGandhi did well, #SunnyHinduja was great,” wrote an X user.

The series follows Vishnu, who is sent on a high-stakes mission to Pakistan. He is accompanied by his newly-wed wife (played by Tillotama Shome). Vishnu is tasked with uncovering Pakistan’s nuclear facility and halting the development of a nuclear bomb to prevent a catastrophic war with India. Set in the 1970s, the series shows Vishnu locking horns with Murtaza Mallik.

A social media user hailed Saare Jahan Se Accha as a binge-worthy series.

“Saare Jahan Se Accha brings espionage, drama & retro charm to @NetflixIndia. #PratikGandhi is sharp as the RAW agent, but Sunny Hinduja & Suhail Nayyar steal the show. Slick & tense —just a tad slow in parts. Worth a binge,” he wrote.

X

Another X user heaped praise on the storyline, calling the show a perfect Independence Day watch.

“Binge-watched Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix. Pratik Gandhi delivered a strong performance. Sunny Hinduja was also outstanding. Worth watching on Independence Day,” he wrote.

A netizen praised the series as magnificent and unforgettable.

“With Saare Jahan Se Accha, India not only tells an epic story that takes inspiration from real-life events, it also comes forward with an extraordinary espionage thriller that will be remembered for years. Magnificent stuff,” he wrote.

The screenplay of Saare Jahan Se Accha is written by Bhavesh Mandalia, Gaurav Shukla, Meghna Srivastava, Abhijeet Khuman, Shivam Shankar, Kunal Kushwah and Ishraq Shah. Mandalia also serves as the creative producer on the show alongside executive producers Shukla, Sejal Shah and Aditya Nimbalkar.