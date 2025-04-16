Sunny Deol says he was initially reluctant to use iconic ‘Dhai Kilo…’ dialogue in ‘Jaat’

Sunny Deol recently said that he was initially “not so happy” with the use of one of his iconic dialogues in his latest action drama Jaat.

The candid confession came during his appearance on IMDb’s original series Behind The Scenes, where Deol joined co-stars Viineet Kumar Siingh and Randeep Hooda to talk about their experiences filming director Gopichand Malineni’s Telugu-Hindi bilingual film.

“I was a little bit not so happy about it, to be very definite,” Deol said, referring to the use of his famous line in the film. “But then I understood why it is required and why the director has conceived that particular dialogue to be there in that scene. It comes across very well and now everybody is talking about it,” he added.

Speaking about his experience working in a Telugu film, Deol said, “The only difference basically is always the language, otherwise there was nothing because cinema is itself a language which we all understand and definitely the fun was that the subjects are so rooted to the nation. We hardly see Hindi cinema doing that off late for a long time and it was fun and one felt excited that one is going back to the roots again.”

Echoing him, Randeep Hooda praised the sharp and impactful visual storytelling of the Telugu industry. “Their shots are very short, which was a bit new for me... they want to make an impact with every moment, every line… Jaat has that in abundance,” Hooda said.

The actor, who plays the antagonist in the film, also touched on the thrill of portraying a villain. “The fun part of playing a negative role is basically you get to do things like chop people's heads off and stuff like that and look good while doing it,” he quipped.

Viineet Kumar Siingh praised the technical precision and clarity of communication on set, despite the language barrier. “There was clarity... when I saw some things after the edit, that was beyond my expectation,” he said, echoing Hooda’s sentiments about the stylistic impact of concise shots. “Watch it on the big screen, it's fun, it's different.”