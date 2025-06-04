MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sunny Deol-starrer 2025 action drama ‘Jaat’ to drop on Netflix this week

The film has raked in Rs 118.78 crore nett worldwide since its release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk

Entertainment Web Desk Published 04.06.25, 05:16 PM
Jaat OTT release

Sunny Deol in 'Jaat' IMDb

Sunny Deol-starrer action drama Jaat is set to drop on Netflix on June 5, the actor announced in a video shared by the streamer on Wednesday.

“@iamsunnydeol has a tareekh for you. Note kar lo, JAAT aa raha hai. Watch Jaat, out 5 June, in Hindi and Telugu, on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

In the video, the 67-year-old actor recreates his iconic ‘Taarikh pe taarikh’ dialogues from the 1993 film Damini before making the announcement.

Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by People Media Factory and Mythri Movie Makers, features an ensemble cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher. The film has raked in Rs 118.78 crore nett worldwide since its release, according to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

Jaat is a high-octane thriller set in the aftermath of the 2009 Tamil civilian war. The narrative kicks off when Ranatunga (Hooda), a war criminal, flees from Sri Lanka and arrives in India with stolen treasure. With the help of his gang, he establishes a lethal regime across thirty villages. As oppression deepens and hope fades, Brig. Baldev Pratap Singh (Deol) comes to their rescue.

A sequel to the film was announced by the makers in April.

Sunny Deol is gearing up to reprise his iconic role in Border 2, a follow-up to JP Dutta’s 1997 classic war drama Border, which became a cultural milestone for its stirring portrayal of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The sequel boasts an exciting cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty.

