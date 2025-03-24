‘Jaat’ trailer: Sunny Deol recreates his iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ dialogue

Sunny Deol’s Jaat steps in to end the reign of terror unleashed by Randeep Hooda’s Ranatunga in a lawless Indian village, shows the teaser of Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action film Jaat, which also marks Deol’s South cinema debut.

Unveiled by Mythri Movie Makers on Monday, the two-minute-52-second-long trailer begins with police investigation into the brutal atrocities committed by Ranatunga and his men.

Dubbed “Ranatunga’s Lanka”, the village operates beyond the confines of the law until Deol enters to restore order. He beats up criminals fearlessly and faces off with Ranatunga to rid the villagers of anarchy.

Deol also recreates his iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ dialogue from the 1993 film Damini in the action-packed trailer.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh as Ranatunga’s brother Somulu. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh round off the cast of the upcoming actioner.

Jaat is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S.

Slated to hit theatres on April 10, the film is billed as an action spectacle likely to resonate strongly with Sunny Deol's fan base.

Deol is currently gearing up for Lahore 1947 and Border 2. Hooda, on the other hand, is expected to star in the upcoming American action-adventure comedy film Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave.