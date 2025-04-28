Sunny Deol begins shooting for Dehradun schedule of ‘Border 2’

Sunny Deol has started shooting for the Dehradun schedule of his upcoming film Border 2, an upcoming sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 war film, the actor said on Monday.

A video he shared on Instagram captures the scenic beauty of Dehradun. “Reached Border shooting wild weather and beautiful sunset in Dehradun (sic),” the actor captioned his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026. The upcoming war drama also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Border depicts the Battle of Longewala. It features a star-studded cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s Jaat alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.