'We are not afraid': Suniel Shetty appeals to tourists to travel to Kashmir

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has urged tourists to spend their next holidays in Kashmir, asking everyone to stand united in the face of terrorism and not fall into the trap of fear and hatred.

His comments come in the wake of a terrorist attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, in which at least 26 tourists were killed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Indian citizens, we have to do just one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not afraid,” the 63-year-old actor said at the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award 2025 ceremony recently.

“For us, service to humanity is everything. Serving humanity is like serving God. So, God will see everything from above and respond as well. We need to stay united as Indians at this point of time and not fall into the trap of those who are trying to spread fear and hatred,” he further added.

“Unko dikhana hai ki Kashmir humara tha, humara hai, aur humesha humara hi rahega (We need to show them that Kashmir was ours, is ours, and will always remain ours),” Suniel said.

According to Hindustan Times, Suniel said that he called the authorities and is ready to travel to Kashmir if given permission. “I called them and said that if you want us to come there as tourists or as artists for shooting, we will definitely come,” he added.