‘Stop staring’: Mrunal Thakur’s veiled response for backlash over ‘body shaming’ Bipasha Basu

Actress Mrunal Thakur Tuesday dropped her first social media post after facing online backlash over a resurfaced video from an old interview where she had allegedly ‘body-shamed’ Bipasha Basu.

The Sita Ramam actress posted a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot. “Stop staring,” Mrunal wrote in the caption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, an old interview clip featuring Mrunal from the sets of the television show Kumkum Bhagya, resurfaced online. In the video, she was seen discussing fitness with her co-star, Arjit Taneja.

In the video, when Taneja talked about his preference in dating, Mrunal said, “Do you want a manly girl with muscles? Go marry Bipasha.” She further added, “I’m much better than Bipasha.”

The remark has triggered criticism, as several view it as an unwelcome insult aimed at another actress and also remarked on Mrunal for her ‘mean attitude’.

“She has always been a typical mean girl… she was mean towards her ex on Nach Baliye and has a very crass way of talking,” one netizen wrote. Another X user wrote, “You’re lucky people know you now after you used Bipasha’s name”.

Bipasha has not reacted to the resurfaced video at the time of publishing this report.