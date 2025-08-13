MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Daniel Day-Lewis ends eight-year retirement from acting with ‘Anemone’ directed by his son

Produced by Focus Features, the family drama is set for its world premiere at the New York Film Festival this year

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.08.25, 01:44 PM
A still from ‘Anemone’

A still from ‘Anemone’ NYFF

Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is returning to the big screen after an eight-year “retirement” with Anemone, set for its world premiere at the New York Film Festival to be held from September 26 till October 13.

Produced by Focus Features, the family drama marks the feature directorial debut of Day-Lewis’s son, Ronan Day-Lewis, with father and son co-writing the screenplay.

Set in Northern England, Anemone follows a suburban man (Sean Bean) who ventures into the woods to reconnect with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis).

“Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

The film also features Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley and cinematography by Ben Fordesman.

Day-Lewis has won the Oscar for Best Actor thrice for his performances in My Left Foot (1989), There Will Be Blood (2007), and Lincoln (2012). He last appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread (2017), after which he announced he would no longer work as an actor, calling it a “private decision”.

Speaking to W magazine that year, he said: “The impulse to quit took root in me, and that became a compulsion… I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing… lately, it isn’t”.

Daniel Day-Lewis Anemone New York Film Festival
