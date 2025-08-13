Akshay Kumar dubs wife Twinkle Khanna’s dancing talent as ‘questionable’

Actress-turned-columnist Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday posted a video of herself dancing to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song Tamma Tamma from the 1989 film Thanedaar, prompting a tongue-in-cheek reply from her husband Akshay Kumar.

In her trademark witty style, Twinkle captioned the post: “Thought I was pulling off a Madhuri, but ended up looking like Sanjay Dutt. Side note: fractured my foot during the pandemic attempting this very step. Whose dance style do you think you have and what’s the reality”.

This prompted Akshay to question her dancing prowess while praising her ‘unshakeable confidence’. “Talent - questionable. Confidence - unshakable. Wife – priceless,” quipped Akshay in the comments section of the post.

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap and producer Guneet Monga also reacted to the post. “Killed it quite literally,” wrote Tahira.

Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri, Tamma Tamma featured Madhuri Dixit shaking her leg alongside Sanjay Dutt. The film also features Jeetendra and Jaya Prada.

On the work front, Twinkle will join hands with Kajol for an unfiltered chat show, which will soon hit Prime Video. Titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is backed by Banijay Asia.

Akshay, on the other hand, is gearing up for Jolly LLB 3, also starring Arshad Warsi. Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is set to hit theatres on September 19.

Akshay and Twinkle have starred together in two movies — International Khiladi (1999) and Zulmi (1999).