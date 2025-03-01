Sudhir Mishra shooting three projects in Kolkata, says the city has potential to become ‘centre of filmmaking’

National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is working on three projects in Kolkata, including one starring veteran Bengali actor Anjan Dutt, he said on Saturday.

“I am not making one or two but three projects set in Kolkata. The first one is about Gandhi, the second one is a children's film about family secrets. The third film is a love story. Anjan (Dutt) is acting in one of them,” Mishra, known for making critically acclaimed films like Calcutta Mail and Tera Kya Hoga Johnny, said in response to a question asked by The Telegraph Online at a press conference in the city.

Mishra was in Kolkata to attend the closing ceremony of French Film Festival Kolkata, which began on February 23, with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, actor Naseeruddin Shah, National Award-winning director Goutam Ghose, and Cannes-winning actress Anasuya Sengupta attending the opening ceremony.

“I have a deep connection with Kolkata, I've studied here, I have done theatre here. So, I love coming to this city,” Mishra, who attended the closing ceremony of the week-long festival with actress-filmmaker Nandita Das and actress Huma Qureshi, said.

Sudhir Mishra with Nandita das, Anjan Dutt and Huma Qureshi Amit Datta

Sudhir said Kolkata has the potential to become a centre of filmmaking in India as it already has the required resources and infrastructure.

“I have always believed Kolkata can be a bustling centre of filmmaking, it has writers, actors, technicians, a film institute. So why is the city not a centre of filmmaking already? I shot for one day here and I had no problem,” he said.

French Film Festival Kolkata presented six curated sections, including animation films, classics, and contemporary cinema. Panel discussions exploring the importance of women in global cinema, the role of artificial intelligence, and the prospects of Indo-French collaboration were also held during the event.