'Succession' creator Jesse Armstrong developing a movie for HBO

PTI Published 14.01.25, 12:21 PM
Jesse Armstrong

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of HBO's critically-acclaimed series "Succession", is developing a movie, set during a financial crisis.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the movie is based on an original idea and backed by HBO Films.

For the project, Armstrong is re-teaming with Frank Rich, the executive producer of "Succession". Both Armstrong and Rich have overall deals at HBO.

Armstrong is still writing the script, which revolves around four friends who meet up during the turmoil of an ongoing international financial crisis. The movie is expected to start production later this year.

The project comes two years after "Succession" concluded its run on HBO.

The satirical drama, which won 19 Emmys over the course of four seasons, was about the wealthy and dysfunctional Roy family, who control the global media conglomerate Waystar Royco.

The show received praise from critics for its sharp writing, dark humour, and compelling performances.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

