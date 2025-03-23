Subhajit Chakraborty, Manasi Ghosh, Priyangshu Dutta from Bengal among Top 6 finalists of ‘Indian Idol 15’

As Indian Idol Season 15 nears its grand finale, three contestants from West Bengal have secured a place among the Top 6 finalists of the reality singing competition show.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar joined judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah for the semi finals of Indian Idol 15 this week. On Saturday’s episode, Ragini Shinde, Anirudh Suswaram and Myscmme Bosu found themselves in the bottom three based on judges' scores. Ultimately, Ragini and Myscmme Bosu were eliminated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, three contestants from West Bengal — Subhajit Chakraborty, Manasi Ghosh and Priyangshu Dutta — emerged as the finalists for this season of the reality singing competition show, alongside Anirudh, Chaitanya Devade and Sneha Shankar.

Manasi is a 24-year-old professional vocalist from Kolkata, who has wow-ed judges with her unconventional singing style. Subhajit, 22, hails from Kharagpur. He won hearts on the show with his story of struggle as a paan-seller. 21-year-old Priyangshu is also originally from Kolkata, who studied at The Bhawanipur Gujarati Education Society College.

Despite her elimination, Ragini Shinde has secured a singing opportunity with judge and rapper Badshah, who announced that he would be recording a song with Ragini soon. Earlier, Manasi, too, had landed a playback singing opportunity during the competition.

Premiered on October 26, 2024, Indian Idol Season 15 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8.30pm on Sony Entertainment Television.