Rajkummar Rao’s gangster drama ‘Maalik’ to hit theatres in June

Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming gangster drama film Maalik will hit theatres on June 20, production house Tips Films announced on Saturday.

“Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! @RajkummarRao in and as #Maalik. In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025,” the production banner wrote alongside a poster of the actor on X.

After his roles in last year’s Stree 2, Srikanth, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Rajkummar is set to play a ruthless gangster in Maalik. Pulkit, who helmed Dedh Bigha Zameen with Pratik Gandhi and Bhakshak featuring Bhumi Pednekar in 2024, takes the director's chair once again for this crime drama.

Maalik is currently in its post-production phase. The film was first announced on Rajkummar’s 40th birthday. “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi,” he had written alongside a poster of the film.

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the banner of Tips Films and Jay Shewakramani's company Northern Lights Films.

Rajkummar was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.