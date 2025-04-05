‘Stranger Things’ stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo to present at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025

Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo will present awards at this year’s Crunchyroll Anime Awards, slated to take place in Tokyo on May 25, the streamer has announced.

Apart from Wolfhard and Matarazzo, who play the roles of Mike Wheeler and Dustin Henderson in the hit Netflix series, musician and actor Rina Sawayama, Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and Japanese actor-musician Dean Fujioka will also hand over trophies at the event.

Fans around the world can visit the official website of Crunchyroll Anime Awards to vote for their favourite anime series, creators and performances starting April 14.

“The Crunchyroll Anime Awards are one of the most important times of year for fans because we hear directly from them on what anime they love and get to honor the creative community behind that love,” said Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini.

“Anime continues to deeply resonate emotionally with fans, and anime’s biggest night of the year is sure to invoke a lot of joy and pride amongst the anime community—fans and creators alike. This year’s nominees represent more than 50 series and films developed by more than 35 talented studios,” he added.

For the awards ceremony, Dan Da Dan, Delicious in Dungeon, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Kaiju No. 8, Solo Leveling, and The Apothecary Diaries have been nominated for Anime of the Year trophy.

In the Best Original Anime category, BUCCHIGIRI?!, Girls Band Cry, Jellyfish Can’t Swim in the Night, Metallic Rouge, Ninja Kamui and Train to the End of the World are the nominees.

Other major categories include Film of the Year, Best Continuing Series, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Ending Sequence, Best Action, Best Comedy, Best Drama, Best Isekai Anime, Best Romance, Best Slice of Life and Best Animation.

To help fans catch up with the nominated titles before the awards ceremony, Crunchyroll has come up with a selection of shows and films that will stream on the platform for free.

The results will be announced at the 2025 Anime Awards live ceremony in Tokyo on May 25. It will be available to watch through a global livestream for fans on the website.