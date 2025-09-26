‘Biggest season in terms of action’: ‘Stranger Things’ stars, creators open up about S5

The upcoming fifth and final instalment of the popular Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things will be the biggest in terms of action, the cast and creators said in a new teaser released by the streamer on Thursday.

“This is the biggest season we’ve ever had in terms of action, visual effects, story...Ultimately what people want is they want to see this character together one last time,” said Ross Duffer, one of the creators of the sci-fi series.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in Stranger Things, said that the upcoming season is more about adventure and mission. “No one is sitting back on a walkie talkie. Everybody is full throttle, going for it,” said Brown in the teaser, interspersed with high octane action sequences from the series.

“It’s the highest stakes the show has ever been,” said Finn Wolfhard, who essays the role of Mike Wheeler in the series.

While Brett Gelman described the upcoming season as a classic instance of good versus evil, Maya Hawke said that it is about fighting to the bone.

“We’ve come full circle. The fans are going to be really satisfied with the ending,” concluded Caleb McLaughlin, who portrays Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things.

Stranger Things also stars Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Natalia Dyer in key roles.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins during the 1980s, Stranger Things began in July 2016 with the disappearance of Schnapp’s Will Byers in the pilot episode. Season 4 released in two parts in May and July 2022, and paved the way for a highly anticipated fifth season. The creators have announced that Terminator actress Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of the final season.

The fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series will include eight episodes titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.